Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $788.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

