Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Acquired by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

