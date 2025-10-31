Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Acquired by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 2.6% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 113,814 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.