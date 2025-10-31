ArborFi Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.6% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 191.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $235.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

