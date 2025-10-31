ArborFi Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after buying an additional 530,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,895,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,585,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

