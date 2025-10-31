Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.26% of Cognex worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,832 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $512,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $276.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.