Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 113,978 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $74.17 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 203,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $12,294,060.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,142.88. This represents a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 49,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,249,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,230. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 787,770 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,221 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

