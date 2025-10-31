Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.98% of United Parks & Resorts worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.34. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

