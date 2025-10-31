Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23.17 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after buying an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,112,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after buying an additional 511,200 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $567,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,471.35. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.7%

TRMB opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

