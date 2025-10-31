AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,123 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 141,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $365.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -571.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

