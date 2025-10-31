Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,358 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Granite Construction worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $21,490,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,806.16. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

