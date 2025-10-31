FWG Investments LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,597 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $253.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.48.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

