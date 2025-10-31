FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Shares Purchased by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June comprises about 2.0% of FWG Investments LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

