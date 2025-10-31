Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. CIBC raised their price target on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

