Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $9.04. Xunlei shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 301,232 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XNET shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Xunlei from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 202.62%. Xunlei has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xunlei by 21.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

