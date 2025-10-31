FWG Investments LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,385 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

FWG Investments LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth $53,329,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 378,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 78,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 188,169 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 106,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $101.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

