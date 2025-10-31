Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8%

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

