FWG Investments LLC. Sells 922 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $BDEC

FWG Investments LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. FWG Investments LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $56,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $60,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 902.7% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 142.2% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

