Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 and traded as high as GBX 1.98. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 1.83, with a volume of 3,089,691 shares trading hands.

Xeros Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1,549.43% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. Research analysts forecast that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

