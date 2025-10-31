Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.92. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.4%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.