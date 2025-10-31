The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 552.51 and traded as high as GBX 574. The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 573.75, with a volume of 233,022 shares changing hands.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.24. The firm has a market cap of £847.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.