The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 552.51 and traded as high as GBX 574. The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 573.75, with a volume of 233,022 shares changing hands.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.24. The firm has a market cap of £847.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.95.
The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.
About The Merchants Trust
The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.