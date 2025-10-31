Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.4286.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 944.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

