Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

