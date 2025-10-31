Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $143.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

FI opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,175.2% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12,069.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

