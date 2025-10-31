FWG Investments LLC. Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

FWG Investments LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.3% of FWG Investments LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 159.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 440,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 586,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FOCT opened at $48.49 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

