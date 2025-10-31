Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,546,000. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 438.6% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 240,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 234,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

