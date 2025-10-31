Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,335,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( NYSE:SEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,450. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SEI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

