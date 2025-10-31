Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 185,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 322,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 123,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,410.76. This represents a 55.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,436 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

