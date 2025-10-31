Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $55,941,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $35,548,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $23,261,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LNTH opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

