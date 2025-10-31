Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 379,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.