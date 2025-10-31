Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SM Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.4%

SM opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

