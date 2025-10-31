Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 11,707 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 120.5% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 172.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of -2.75. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLNO. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.