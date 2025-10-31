Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Motco acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 96.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 69,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Archrock Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.Archrock’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 5,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.