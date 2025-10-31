Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 855,686 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,479.08. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $106,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,091,970. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 599,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,140,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

