Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cactus by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Cactus Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $43.17 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.86%.The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

