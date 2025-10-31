Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.4490. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.4410, with a volume of 8,452 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
