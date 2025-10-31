TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and traded as high as C$5.82. TDb Split shares last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 7,279 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About TDb Split

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit.

