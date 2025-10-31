Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.11. Top Ships shares last traded at $6.1040, with a volume of 4,067 shares.

Top Ships Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of Top Ships worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.