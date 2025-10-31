AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $21.45. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Trading Down 1.1%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.