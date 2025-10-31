Short Interest in Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF) Expands By 121.7%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 196,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Doubleview Gold Trading Down 0.6%
OTC:DBLVF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Doubleview Gold has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doubleview Gold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.