Short Interest in Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF) Expands By 121.7%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 196,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 0.6%

OTC:DBLVF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Doubleview Gold has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

