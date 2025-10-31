ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $26.88. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 7,590,755 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,625,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $3,029,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,623.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.