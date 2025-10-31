Short Interest in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Increases By 122.6%

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUFM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Moderate Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AB Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Free Report) by 1,887.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,275,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 79.89% of AB Moderate Buffer ETF worth $113,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AB Moderate Buffer ETF

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period.

