ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 121.1% in October

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8%

REIT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

