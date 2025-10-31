Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,424.44 and traded as low as GBX 1,404. Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,413.32, with a volume of 73,366 shares traded.

Brunner Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £609.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.10.

Insider Transactions at Brunner

In other Brunner news, insider James Sharp purchased 250 shares of Brunner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,432 per share, with a total value of £3,580. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

