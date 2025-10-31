CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 102,800 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the September 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTOF opened at $8.40 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

