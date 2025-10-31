CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Up 121.9% in October

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the September 30th total of 779,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.46 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 183.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,387,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 897,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 345.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 290,616 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

