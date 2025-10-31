iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

