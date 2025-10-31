Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 823,270 shares of company stock worth $123,468,568 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.9%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 248.69 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.