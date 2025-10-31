Cadence Bank $CADE Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after buying an additional 980,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,802.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724,576 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $20,090,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,896,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 480,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,831,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The company had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

