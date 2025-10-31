Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Acushnet $GOLF

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

